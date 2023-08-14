Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Nine killed after temple in Shimla collapses due to heavy rainfall

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 14: A temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Himachal Pradesh’s capital collapsed on Monday due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the loss of nine lives.

The incident occurred in the Summer Hill area, and despite the disaster, efforts are underway to rescue any individuals who might still be trapped.

As the debris is being cleared diligently by the local administration, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu confirmed the death toll and stated that nine bodies have been recovered thus far.

Amidst the catastrophe, five people have been successfully rescued, according to a police official’s statement to IANS.

1 COMMENT

  1. When I originally commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment. There has to be a way you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

