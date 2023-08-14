Nine killed after temple in Shimla collapses due to heavy rainfall

Shillong, August 14: A temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Himachal Pradesh’s capital collapsed on Monday due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the loss of nine lives.

The incident occurred in the Summer Hill area, and despite the disaster, efforts are underway to rescue any individuals who might still be trapped.

As the debris is being cleared diligently by the local administration, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu confirmed the death toll and stated that nine bodies have been recovered thus far.

Amidst the catastrophe, five people have been successfully rescued, according to a police official’s statement to IANS.