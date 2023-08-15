Scuffle in NEHU hostel, FIRs filed

SHILLONG, Aug 14: An LLM student had a scuffle with an LLB student inside the NEHU campus on Sunday night allegedly over shifting of hostel rooms.

Police on Monday said that both the students have filed complaints against each other.

The matter is being looked into, police said.

In an FIR filed at Mawlai police station, the LLM student claimed that he was assaulted and attacked by two miscreants who had entered the campus.

He claimed that students have faced verbal threats from goons in the past.

The LLM student said he was under pressure to withdraw his FIR. “Even the NEHU administration and the hostel warden are applying pressure,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report said that two miscreants barged into the hostel room and attacked the LLM student’s roommate before cornering him.

The report added that the miscreants ascertained the ethnicity of the student before attacking him and the scuffle ended when other hostellers intervened.