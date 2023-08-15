Saturday, August 19, 2023
MEGHALAYA

Scuffle in NEHU hostel, FIRs filed

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 14: An LLM student had a scuffle with an LLB student inside the NEHU campus on Sunday night allegedly over shifting of hostel rooms.
Police on Monday said that both the students have filed complaints against each other.
The matter is being looked into, police said.
In an FIR filed at Mawlai police station, the LLM student claimed that he was assaulted and attacked by two miscreants who had entered the campus.
He claimed that students have faced verbal threats from goons in the past.
The LLM student said he was under pressure to withdraw his FIR. “Even the NEHU administration and the hostel warden are applying pressure,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report said that two miscreants barged into the hostel room and attacked the LLM student’s roommate before cornering him.
The report added that the miscreants ascertained the ethnicity of the student before attacking him and the scuffle ended when other hostellers intervened.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building at Rilbong is colourfully illuminated on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.
NEHUSU shuts administrative building

  1. This act cannot be ignore. Serious action must be taken we can’t predict that it will happen again or not. This kind of act is not acceptable. Assaulting is a serious crime.#need serious action as soon as possible.

