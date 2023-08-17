Saturday, August 19, 2023
Talks between Centre, SoO militants to create more tension: COCOMI

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Aug 17: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of civil society organisations of Manipur, has strongly condemned the steps taken by the central government to hold talks with the umbrella organisations of immigrant Chin Kuki narco terror groups such as KNO and UPF.

“The steps taken by the government of India are quite wrong and unacceptable to the people of Manipur even if there is a geopolitical and security strategy. It is also quite questionable as to why the central government should use illegal immigrants (Chin Kuki narco terror groups) in our own geopolitical and security strategy by mistrusting its own indigenous citizens of India,” Somorendro Thokchom, the media coordinator, COCOMI said in a statement on Thursday.

“The proposed talks by the central government with the foreign SoO (suspension of operations) militants amidst the present situation will create more tension among the original citizens who have already been displaced. Central security personnel are not allowing them to visit their houses in the name of a buffer zone,” Thokchom stated.

The COCOMI media coordinator said that buffer zones were created within the Meitei-inhabited areas only where the villagers were already displaced.

“It is just like a one-way valve where Kukis are free to move but Meiteis are not allowed to enter their respective houses. If the state government is incapable of clearing this problem within a short period, COCOMI will enter the areas with our displaced and frustrated people anyhow,” he asserted.

“Further, the planned talks with the SoO Chin Kuki narco terror groups will be the second round of talks between the central government and the militant groups after July 26, 2023 where they raised the call for a separate administration which has been strongly objected by the people of Manipur,” he added.

“It is also pertinent to note that 10 Kuki MLAs urged the Centre for the same administration on May 12 after the outbreak of the external aggression of Chin Kuki narco terrorists from the Churachandpur side, attacking and burning down Meitei settlements in Churachandpur itself, Torbung in Bishnupur district and Moreh in Tengnoupal district,” Thokchom said.

He further reiterated that the “ongoing talks of the Indian government and Kuki SoO militants, whose leaders are mostly Myanmarese citizens, is totally illegal and strongly condemned.”

“Our request to the Union government is not to have any talks with such immigrants and that it should not treat such foreigners on a par with the original citizens of India,” he added.

