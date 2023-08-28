Kyllian Mbappe nets twice to help PSG secure 3-1 win

PARIS, Aug 27: Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways and Kylian Mbappe returned to the Parc des Princes with a bang on Saturday.

Playing for the first time this season at PSG’s home stadium following his contract standoff with the club, there was no ill feeling from the crowd. Mbappe received an ovation from supporters during the teams presentation.

He then gave them a lot to cheer about by scoring twice in the 3-1 win over last season’s French league runner-up Lens. Because of his dispute, Mbappe was not included in the squad when PSG began the defense of its league title with a draw at home this month. In the next game, the France captain started on the bench in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse, where he was also on the scoresheet.

Mbappe’s first home goal of the season came after Marco Asensio scored his first for PSG.

Asensio, who joined this summer after his contract with Real Madrid expired, broke the deadlock just before halftime at the end of a rapid and well-built counterattack.

Following a one-two between Mbappe and Vitinha, Asensio was set up by Warren Zaire-Emery. The Spanish forward controlled the ball then curled his shot with his left foot past goalkeeper Brice Samba.

PSG played enthralling football throughout the second half against a gritty Lens side which developed an offensive game but also left many spaces for the host to exploit.

Mbappe doubled the team lead in the 52nd from Lucas Hernandez’s pass on the edge of the box, unleashing an instant strike that left Samba no chance. It was his 150th league goal with PSG.

Mbappe capped the win in the 90th with a shot from inside the box that took two deflections before crossing the line. Morgan Guilavogui pulled one back for Lens in added time.

Marseille win 2-0

Marseille moved level on points with Monaco at the top of the standings after laboring to a 2-0 home win against Brest. Marseille moved level on points with Monaco at the top of the standings after laboring to a 2-0 home win against Brest.

Monaco leads Marseille on goal difference with PSG two points behind in fourth place. Lens has just one point from three matches.

Chancel Mbemba headed home from close range at the far post but Marseille struggled to create more attacks.

Marseille managed just one shot on target at the hour mark but ultimately found an edge when Ismaila Sarr scored his first goal in a Marseille shirt from the rebound after goalkeeper Marco Bizot failed to clear a cross.

Le Havre hold Rennes

Striker Nabil Alioui scored his first pair of goals in the French topflight to help Le Havre rally to a 2-2 draw at Rennes on Sunday.

Rennes wasted the chance to move level on points with Monaco and Marseille at the top of the league after squandering a two-goal lead.

After Rennes dominated the first half and took command of the match with goals from Ludovic Blas and Chirstopher Wooh, Alioui revived Le Havre’s hopes with a header past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda five minutes before the interval.

Le Havre were down to 10 men after Samuel Grandsir’s red card, however, Alioui managed to snatch another goal in the 70th minute.

Well set up by Loic Nego’s pass, Alioui made the most of some slack defending to curl a right-footed shot into the back of the net. (AP)