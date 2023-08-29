JNV extends last date for form submission till 31 August

Tura, Aug 29: The Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Williamnagar, Ravi Kant, has issued a circular stating that the last date for submission of application forms have been extended till 31 August.

According to the circular, the application forms are available free of cost at JNV and the DIOS office,Williamnagar and the candidates may also log in to https://navodaya.gov.in . Further, the selection test for 2024 for Class VI is going on at the JNV, the circular added.