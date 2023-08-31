Load-shedding timings revised from Sept 1

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 30: Despite abundance of rainfall, citizens of the state continue to bear the brunt of power cuts.

The state government and MeECL, which had earlier made tall claims about doing away with power cuts once the rain arrives, is now maintaining a stoic silence on the matter.

Continuing its trend of load-shedding, the MeECL has now announced a revised schedule for power cuts. Shillong and Tura will face power cuts between 1 am and 3 am while the rest of the state will have three hours of load-shedding from September 1.

The announcement was made by Power Minister AT Mondal on Wednesday.