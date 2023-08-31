Shillong roads to be repaired after rainy season subsides

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The condition of the roads in Shillong is deteriorating by the day but the state government will not be able to take up the repair work till the rainy season subsides.

The state does not have any technology to repair these roads during the rainy season. It was learnt the road repair work will be taken up with the onset of winter.

An official of PWD (Roads) said the department is concerned about the deteriorating condition of the roads and as such, held a discussion on the matter recently.

The official said work entailing bitumen cannot be carried out during the rainy season. The Chief Engineer of PWD (Roads) has been instructed to come up with an alternative solution to ensure people are not discomforted.

“We will take up these roads very soon. We don’t have the technology to repair them during the rains,” the official said.

He said the condition of the roads deteriorated mainly in bylanes. The main roads continue to be in a “satisfactory” condition barring some potholes coming up here and there, he added.

Recently, the High Court of Meghalaya said the rains cannot be blamed for the poor condition of roads.

The official said the road condition deteriorates quickly in Shillong because of various factors – leaked water pipes and overflow of drains being two of them.