Education scam: HC impleads ex-govt official

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 1: Former government official Ameka Lyngdoh has been impleaded as party respondent in a criminal petition involving Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh in what is known as the Education Scam of 2009.

The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday heard S Ain, the counsel for Ampareen Lyngdoh who prayed for impleading Ameka Lyngdoh as the respondent on the ground that her presence would be necessary for proper adjudication of the matter.

Ameka Lyngdoh was one of the accused before the trial court handling the case earlier.

Counsel CCT Sangma said he was accepting the notice on behalf of Ameka Lyngdoh without any objection.

“Accordingly, this application is allowed and Ameka Lyngdoh is hereby impleaded…,” the high court said.

The education scam had resulted in 506 lower primary school teachers losing their jobs.

The CBI had charge sheeted former Education Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and retired government officials, JD Sangma and Ameka Lyngdoh for manipulating score sheets of candidates.