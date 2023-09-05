AAP Leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra to wed in Udaipur

Shillong, September 5: AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are expected to tie the knot in Udaipur this month, sources have revealed.

As per IANS, the wedding ceremonies are scheduled to take place at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24.

During this period, Udaipur will host numerous prominent figures from the worlds of politics and Bollywood.

According to insiders, the festivities, including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet events, will commence on September 23.

There are also discussions about hosting a reception in Gurugram after the wedding.

The guest list is expected to include several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, as well as political leaders from Delhi and other states.