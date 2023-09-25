Assam Police seize narcotics worth Rs 5 cr, arrest four

The four arrested persons have been identified as Lunginmang Haokip (32), his wife Chinneibong Haokip (26), Lyasanga Lunkim (27) and Sophia Hateitem (32), all residents of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, according to the police.

“A few days ago, the four accused came to Silchar and stayed at a hotel. Based on information from secret sources, CRPF and police teams raided the hotel on Sunday evening and arrested them. The security personnel found 40,000 Yaba tablets wrapped in plastic packets,” a police officer said.

According to initial investigation, the consignment of drugs arrived in Cachar from Churachandpur via Mizoram.

IANS