‘Outstanding’ MHIS wins 2 accolades

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) received two awards for its outstanding performance on Day 1 of the Arogya Manthan 2023 event hosted by the National Health Authority, Government of India, in New Delhi.

MHIS is the State Nodal Agency, responsible for administering healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in Meghalaya.

It was conferred with the Ayushman Utkrishtata Award 2023 for Highest Number of Treatments (October 2022 to September 2023) and Ayushman Utkrishtata Award 2023 for Gender Equity in Service Delivery (October 2022 to September 2023).

Reacting to the development through a post on X, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated the entire team.