‘Stray dogs at MLA Hostel a menace’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The UDP MDC from Shella, Teiñwell Dkhar has expressed concern over the MLA hostel becoming a refuge for stray dogs due to inadequate fencing.

While moving a cut motion during the special session of the KHADC on Monday, Dkhar said that the people residing in the MLA Hostel fear being attacked by these dogs.

“We feel like these stray dogs are giving red card to us since we fear to enter the premises of the MLA Hostel. I recall during the early 2000s, when a dog had entered the cricket ground during a match played between Australia and India. Our situation in the MLA Hostel is almost the same,” he said.

The UDP MDC from Shella has urged the Executive Committee (EC) of the Council to take up the matter with the concerned authorities on how the stray dogs can be removed from the premises of MLA Hostel.

He also asked if steps can be taken to maintain the cleanliness of the premises of the hostel.

In his reply, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem assured that he would prioritise hostel’s safety for MDCs and their families.

He also informed that they are going to deploy three more enforcement personnel to intensify the security of the MLA hostel.

Meanwhile, the CEM also spoke about a photo which was circulated on the social media showing a group of stray dogs gathered outside the main entrance gate of the Council.

“We were informed that these stray dogs have now entered the premises of the MDC hostel. I will take up with the appropriate authority in the state government to take care of these stray dogs,” the CEM added.