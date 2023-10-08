China’s smartphone market sees decline from January to August

Shillong, October 8: The smartphone market in China has experienced a decline in the first eight months of this year, with manufacturing totaling 679 million devices from January to August, marking a 7.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2022, as reported by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone sales in China also slowed down, falling by 4% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2023, as noted in the South China Morning Post.

As per IANS, in the second quarter of this year, China’s smartphone consumption hit its lowest second-quarter sales figure since 2014, influenced by macroeconomic challenges impacting consumer sentiment.

Nevertheless, there is optimism for a market recovery in the latter part of 2023.

The upcoming winter sales season, coupled with the launch of new 5G smartphones by Huawei and Apple, is expected to breathe new life into the industry.

Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro series 5G handsets, in particular, have instilled confidence in the Chinese smartphone market, according to reports.

Counterpoint predicts that sales of Huawei’s latest 5G smartphones will reach between five and six million units by the end of the year. This positive outlook is bolstered by Huawei’s substantial domestic HarmonyOS user base, which is likely to attract new customers and encourage former users who had switched to other brands to return.

In the first eight months of this year, Huawei’s smartphone sales saw a notable increase of 41% compared to the same period last year.