Congress and BJP await candidate lists amid speculation

Shillong, October 8: The timing of the release of the first list of candidates has become a matter of intense speculation within both the Congress and BJP camps.

As per IANS, while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot previously mentioned that the party would unveil its list of candidates two months before the elections, uncertainty surrounds when this announcement will occur.

Congress state incharge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, stated, “We are focused on selecting candidates who can win, with an emphasis on youth. Our first list will be released shortly after the Model Code of Conduct is declared.”

Amid factionalism within the Congress party, triggered by the feud between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, there are reports that around 30 percent of tickets may be reduced due to local MLA’s facing anti-incumbency sentiment. However, Randhawa denied the existence of divisions within the party and asserted that it stands united. He acknowledged the challenge of nepotism and mentioned that the High Command is working to address this issue in Rajasthan.

The BJP is also deliberating over its list of candidates and their winnability factor. Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh held a meeting with senior party leaders in Jaipur. A subsequent meeting with RSS leaders was planned but later canceled and held in Delhi. The delay in releasing the candidate list is attributed to discrepancies between the names suggested by state leaders and those favored by the party leadership.

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has been organizing her own gatherings, creating speculation about her potential candidacy for the Chief Minister’s position. Prime Minister Modi has indicated that the BJP’s symbol, the ‘lotus,’ will represent the party during the elections, signaling no single leader as the face of the campaign. However, Narayan Panchariya, the BJP’s election committee incharge, denied such claims and reassured that the list of candidates would be released soon.

Party workers from both Congress and BJP are eagerly awaiting the candidate lists, acknowledging that factionalism has made the task of shortlisting viable candidates challenging. They express the hope that the upcoming elections will provide more opportunities for youth and women candidates.