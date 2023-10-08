West Bengal Governor office seeks clarification on TMC’s sit-in at Raj Bhavan

Shillong, October 8: The office of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has asked for an explanation from the state government regarding the police administration’s decision to allow the Trinamool Congress to hold a sit-in-demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan.

As per IANS, this action appears to violate the prohibitory orders in place within a 150-meter radius of the complex, which are enforced 24×7 throughout the year.

A communique has been dispatched from the Governor’s office to Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi, seeking clarification on these matters.

Notably, the Governor, currently in Darjeeling, has decided to curtail his visit and return to Kolkata on Sunday due to the ongoing sit-in-demonstration led by Trinamool leaders, including the party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, outside Raj Bhavan since Thursday evening.

Banerjee has stated that the agitation will persist until the Governor returns to Kolkata, meets with the Trinamool delegation, and discusses the issue of the Union government’s reluctance to release central dues to West Bengal for various centrally-sponsored schemes like MGNREGA.

While Raj Bhavan sources confirm the Governor’s return to the city on Sunday, it remains uncertain whether he will engage with the Trinamool delegation.

In the communique sent to the Chief Secretary, the Governor’s office seeks answers to three specific questions. First, whether the Kolkata Police granted permission for the sit-in-demonstration and the erection of a temporary platform in front of Raj Bhavan. Second, if permission was granted, the legal basis for such permission is questioned. Lastly, clarification is sought on the actions taken by the city police if the sit-in-demonstration proceeded without their authorization for the past three days.