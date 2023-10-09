‘Donations’ sucking shopkeepers dry in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 8: Shopkeepers in many parts of the state continue to be slapped with demand notes for ‘donations’ by NGOs and sundry groups, most of them unheard of.

Pleading anonymity, some shopkeepers told The Shillong Times that they receive at least three such demand notes a month. The demand for donations increases during festive seasons.

Some of the payment slips sported names of organisations such as Hynniewtrep Youth National Organisation, Hynniewtrep Youth Federation, and Hynniewtrep National Movement.

“The demand ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 based on the size of the shop but our tribal counterparts are spared the ordeal,” a shopkeeper said.

“We pay all the taxes to the government and the local authorities but we still have to pay to them (organisations),” he lamented.

He said appeals to the local MLAs and the respective Rangbah Shnongs for respite have invariably fallen on deaf ears.

“Our votes for the MLAs and MPs have no value,” he added.

Another shopkeeper said, “We hardly make enough after clearing all the bills. This is open extortion. Everybody knows but do not talk about it.”

He said four to five men just show up, place a slip on the counter, and do not even listen to any argument.

“There is no hope for us. We are really struggling and nothing will change,” he added.