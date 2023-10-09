Supreme Court to decide fate of Bihar B.Ed job aspirants

Shillong, October 9: The Supreme Court is set to determine the eligibility of B.Ed job aspirants who recently took the examination for Class 1 to 5 teacher recruitment in Bihar.

As per IANS, a crucial hearing related to teacher recruitment in Bihar is scheduled in the Supreme Court on Monday, where the fate of over three lakh B.Ed aspirants who appeared for the exam in August will be decided.

In September, the Bihar government approached the Supreme Court regarding the inclusion of B.Ed degree holders in this year’s recruitment process for primary teachers. The government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, highlighting that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had issued the notification before the Supreme Court’s decision. Consequently, a significant number of B.Ed aspirants had submitted job applications and paid the required fees.

The Supreme Court’s decision is related to the recruitment of primary teachers in Rajasthan, where only candidates with DElEd qualifications are eligible for the positions.

The Bihar government has argued that B.Ed aspirants who took the examination should have been considered in the current recruitment process. However, in future notifications for primary teacher recruitment, B.Ed aspirants will not be eligible.

The BPSC conducted the examination from August 24 to 26, with participation from over three lakh B.Ed aspirants.