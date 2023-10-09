UDP senses change in Shillong LS seat in 2024

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 8: UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh is confident of a change in the Shillong Parliamentary seat in next year’s Lok Sabha elections primarily because the Congress party is in disarray both at the Centre and the state.

The Shillong Parliamentary seat has been a Congress bastion with sitting MP, Vincent H Pala winning the seat for three consecutive terms.

“Congress was a formidable force till 2014 and all these who are now in the NPP were in the Congress,” Mawthoh said.

“There is still a sizeable support for the Congress in the state but the party leaders let them down by fleeing away,” he observed.

He sounded confident that people will vote for the UDP as it is a “moderate party” and is working hard to build a strong organisational network.