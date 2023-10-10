Centre flags drop in school enrolment

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The Ministry of Education has expressed concern over the drastic drop in the enrolment of students in Meghalaya’s primary and upper primary schools.

Citing the ministry’s data, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said on Monday that 168 primary schools in the state have less than 10 students. The enrolment in 101 upper primary schools is equally dismal.

Terming the situation as alarming, he said closing these institutions down would not be the solution as the Meghalaya government would first have to verify the report and find out the reasons for such low enrolment.

“It is a matter of concern and challenge for me,” Sangma said.

Regarding the consolidation of schools due to low enrolment, he acknowledged that some schools have undergone this process. However, he highlighted the impracticality of merging certain schools, especially those located in remote or inaccessible areas.

He pointed out that there are some schools situated atop hills and students face difficulties in travelling 5-10 km to and from these schools.

Sangma, however, said the department will take steps to rationalise the enrolment in these schools.

He also said that two months’ salary for the SSA teachers would be released within the next two weeks. The money is expected to be released by the Centre soon.

In a related development, the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association has urged the state government to release their salaries from July to September.

Pointing out that Durga Puja festivities are just around the corner and that annual exam fees of their children need to be cleared, the association urged the authorities concerned to release their pending salaries immediately.

‘NEP going smoothly

in state’

After the initial controversy, Meghalaya has chosen to go ahead with the new National Education Policy, 2020, but organising the funds for improving infrastructure to make it successful is still a worry.

“The NEP is no longer debated. It has been implemented by every college and we are going smoothly,” Sangma said, adding that the Centre is supposed to provide assistance for improving the infrastructure of the educational institutions.