GHADC staff call off stir

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 9: Employees of the GHADC under the banner of the Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) on Monday called off their proposed sit-in, after two months’ salary were released to them by authorities.

The employees had decided to begin the sit-in over the non-payment of their salaries for altogether 31 months from Tuesday.

“We have called off the protest since the GHADC authorities have released two months of the pending salaries today,” NGEA leader Brithen Sangma informed.

Sangma said that they would continue the agitation at a later date if the authorities do nothing more to clear their pending dues.