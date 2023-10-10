KHADC to address waste woes with funding from World Bank

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is working to find a permanent solution to the problem of solid waste management in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The council is looking to partner with the World Bank to fund its Solid Waste Management Programme (SWMP) which will be implemented in the five districts falling under its jurisdiction.

As part of this partnership, the Executive Members and senior officials of the council, led by CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, on Monday held a meeting with World Bank officials, comprising Senior Urban Development Specialist, Thierry Martin; International Consultant and Waste Specialist, Keith Newman; Urban Specialist, Riddhiman Saha; and local consultants Mark West and Edalari Suchiang.

Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board senior environmental engineer, WR Kharkrang was also present.

Later, Syiem told reporters that the council approached the World Bank seeking help to find a lasting solution to the problem of solid waste management.

According to him, SWMP at the beginning will focus on capacity building, awareness and setting up of some Resource Recovery Centres (RRCs) on a pilot project mode. The World Bank has agreed to provide funds for this initiative, he added.

Syiem also said that localities and villages will be required to provide land for the construction of the RRCs. He said the council is planning to set up around ten RRCs and their number will increase depending on the successful implementation of the projects.

An RRC operates in Mawlai Mawroh, where household waste is collected, segregated and recycled. Successful implementation of the RRC pilot projects could significantly reduce the load on existing waste dumping sites.

The KHADC CEM said the council is targeting to conduct awareness programmes at localities and villages besides schools and colleges on how to deal with the problem of solid waste management. He said the council has plans to collaborate with traditional institutions to organize the awareness programmes.

Stating that the World Bank officials indicated during the meeting that the funds are ready, Syiem said the council will need to prepare a comprehensive action plan on how it is going to implement this programme.

“We are aiming at completing the preparation of the comprehensive action plan within this month. Once it is done, it will be submitted to the World Bank,” he said.

According to him, the council intends to develop a sustainable solution to the solid waste issue by effectively managing waste at village and district levels without causing pollution in other areas.

The council is also planning to regulate garbage collection fees, introduce penalties for haphazard waste dumping and protect rivers, water bodies and catchment areas by involving various stakeholders in this programme, Syiem said.

“In the long run, we would request the World Bank to set up a waste processing plant. This is a long-term priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the council and the officials of the World Bank will jointly visit Wah Umkhen, Umpling, Pynthorumkhrah, RRC Mawlai Mawroh and Marten to assess and further develop the solid waste management plan.