MCTA’s anti-NEP stir on

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) remains steadfast in its opposition to the hasty implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and has decided to continue with its indefinite non-cooperation movement against NEHU.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Monday, MCTA general secretary Airpeace W Rani said they are continuing with their protest since NEHU has refused to revoke its July 12 notification directing all affiliated colleges to implement the NEP from the current session.

“Since the protest is on, none of the MCTA teachers are taking classes for the first-semester students,” Rani said.

“It looks like the present situation is going to continue for some more time since the first semester is due to end soon,” he said.

Rani said the MCTA is waiting for NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla to convene a meeting of the Academic Council at the earliest. Members of the Academic Council (AC) have requisitioned a special meeting to discuss the alleged inappropriate implementation of the NEP at the under-graduate (UG) level without its approval.

NEHUTA president, Lakhon Kma said the responsible members of the AC are deeply concerned with the act of infringement and violation of the established norms and procedures as per NEHU Act, Statutes and Ordinances.

Kma further maintained that the AC members are not harping on the roll-back of the NEP but on the urgent need to rectify the procedural flaws through discussion and approval.

More than 100 bonafide members of the AC from Shillong and Tura campuses of NEHU have signed the requisition of the special/emergency AC meeting which is much higher than the requirement of one-third of the total members of the AC as per NEHU regulations, Kma said.