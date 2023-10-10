NH-6 disrepair: KSU files FIR against NHAI officials

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The KSU East Jaintia Hills unit on Monday filed an FIR against the general manager/project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not initiating repair work on the dilapidated NH-6 despite promising to do so within six weeks.

East Jaintia Hills SP, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said the district police is examining the FIR.

The complaint said Biswajit Jyoti Lahkor, the Technical manager of NHAI had assured that the stretch near Lumshnong toll plaza would be repaired within six weeks but no action was taken.