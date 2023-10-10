Police to act against illegal ‘donation’ collectors

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: A day after The Shillong Times published a report on how shopkeepers in many parts of the city are being slapped with demand notes for ‘donations’ by NGOs and sundry groups, most of them unheard of, the Shillong Police has assured to take action in the matter.

A police official, while reacting to the report, said on Monday that they will initiate action. He did not elaborate what action would be taken.

Pleading anonymity, some shopkeepers had told ST that they receive at least three such demand notes a month. The demand for donations increases during festive seasons, they said.