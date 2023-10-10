Urban Affairs dept seeks public views on draft street vending regulation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The Urban Affairs Department is seeking views of and suggestions from the people on the Meghalaya Street Vendors’ Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending draft scheme, 2023.

Street vending in Shillong is not regulated because of the absence of any rules specifying where they can or cannot ply their trade.

According to the scheme, the Town Vending Committee (TVC) with support from the local authority and/or through an authorised technical agency shall conduct a comprehensive digitised or manual photo census/survey of all the vendors within its jurisdiction.

The survey shall capture the primary data – name of the street vendor, gender, age, date of birth, place of birth, nature of trade/vending, period since start of vending on justifiable documentary evidence, address (present and permanent), contact number, whether he or she is a person with disability (PwD), identity proof, application forms for additional information as prescribed by the local authority, and details of place, mode (stationary/mobile/other), and nature and time of street vending.

The scheme warrants that within 30 days of completing the survey, the TVC shall publish a list of street vendors to be registered on the website of the department/ local authority and/or put on the notice board of the TVC/local authority.

It also stated that the certificate of vending (CoV) shall be issued within three months of completion of the survey subject to the provisions of scheme, norm, plan, availability of space/site, holding capacity and payment of requisite fees. It added the CoV once issued shall be required to be renewed annually.

According to the terms and conditions for vending and CoV, no vendor shall vend on more than the prescribed dimensions, i.e., 2.2 square metre area (1.8 m x 1.2 m) and not more than 3 meters for vertical vending from the ground and no vendor shall use extra space for storage of goods except vertical space created.

Use of carts and other temporary forms of organisers for storage of goods that take up more than the prescribed dimension shall not be permitted, the conditions said.

“A one-time fee as applicable shall be paid for the issuance of CoV. There shall be a variable fee structure depending on the location and duration of vending, full-time vis-à-vis those vending on a time-sharing basis. All SVs (street vendors) are required to pay an annual fee for renewal of the CoV,” the draft said.

The draft also said that PwDs would get a preference in allotment of 3% of the vending sites in all categories. The preferential allotment of 3% shall be available on the production of a disability certificate (with photograph) issued by competent government medical authorities.

Preference for women would also be made for 30% of the vending sites in all categories. Among women, preference shall be given to widows, the draft said.