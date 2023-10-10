Vocal ahead of polls, parties now mum on critical issues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: Most political parties, which were vocal ahead of Assembly election on issues afflicting the state, are now maintaining a stony silence on them.

The reason, possibly, is that there are no elections in the near future. The next Assembly election is four and half years away while there are still seven to eight months left for the Lok Sabha election.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, in its report placed on the floor of the Assembly, had pointed out many irregularities, worth crores of rupees, but none of the political parties took any interest in questioning the government.

Playing safe, the Congress said it is up to the Public Accounts Committee to look into the matter. The BJP, which claims to have the policy of zero tolerance to corruption, is silent, perhaps because it is a constituent in the government. Trinamool Congress and Voice of the People Party are also maintaining silence.

Border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya is common with tension flaring up at Lapangap recently. However, none of the political parties is raising this issue.

Ahead of last election, they went after the government even when it was found to have made the smallest mistake. They are now mum as they feel they are not going to gain anything politically by raising anything.