Two Turkish airlines halt flights to Israel amid Gaza conflict

Shillong, October 11: Amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, two Turkish-based airlines have suspended their flights to and from Israel, as reported by local media.

As per IANS, flag carrier Turkish Airlines has indefinitely suspended its flights, with options for ticket changes and refunds for passengers with Tel Aviv flights, according to information on the airline’s website.

Similarly, low-cost Pegasus Airlines has also announced the suspension of flights to Israel due to recent developments and current conditions in the country. Passengers are offered a full refund option for their tickets.

The suspension of flights to Israel by various airlines has occurred in response to Israel’s declaration of a war on Hamas following the group’s attack on October 7. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Ryanair, Air India, Lufthansa, and Norwegian Air have all canceled or suspended flights to Israel, with varying durations of suspension.

Korean Air, while canceling one of its weekly flights to Tel Aviv, has made plans to operate a flight to bring Korean nationals back home amid the conflict.