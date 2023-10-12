𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐌 VC leads Indian d𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐧 for s𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 ed𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 t𝐢𝐞𝐬

Guwahati, Oct 12: Prof G D Sharma Vice Chancellor, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya and President of the Association of Indian Universities New Delhi is currently leading the Indian delegation to Taiwan on the invitation of the Education Minister of Taiwan to enhance collaboration and cooperation between Indian universities and Taiwan universities. The delegation is engaged in various forums, discussions, visits, and other collaborative efforts from 8th to 14th October 2023 in Taiwan.

The delegation comprised Prof G D Sharma Vice Chancellor, USTM, Dr. M. Pant Vice Chancellor, Assam University, Silchar, Dr. S. P. Bansal Vice Chancellor of Himachal Central University, Dr Neelam Gupta Vice Chancellor Dr. H.S.G. Central University, Sagar, Dr. Vinay Pathak Vice Chancellor CSJM University, Kanpur and Dr. Pankaj Mittal Secretary General Association of Indian Universities New Delhi.

In a telephonic communication, Prof GD Sharma stated, “Our delegation visited the National Taipei University and interacted with the Vice President and Dean of the University to sign an MoU for collaboration, student scholarships, and faculty training in the fields of artificial intelligence and condenser technology”.

The Ministry of Education has also arranged visits to six top universities in Taiwan and invited to join discussions during the week. “We have an opportunity to apprehend the scope of having joint degree programs with Taiwan’s universities. Our visit will open up possibilities for more education and research collaborations and exchange programmes”, he added.

The Vice President of National Taipei University took the delegation to the laboratories where prototypes for industries are being created. Industry bodies have established their labs and financial support to the university. Prof Sheng Tung Huang Dean, Industry Liaison Office, Prof Ho Chio Chuang, Dean Research and Development, and Prof Chin Sheng Chen, Dean of Innovation and Research for Science and Technology have different prototypes of industries developed by the university.

The Education Minister of Taiwan Dr. Mon Chi Lio along with Vice Chancellors and officials of the ministry had an interactive session with the delegation and dean of different faculty and directors about facilitating the cooperation between Indian universities and Taiwan universities. The delegation also visited the National Museum of Taiwan and participated in a Round Table Conference with the Deputy Minister of Education Taiwan.

The delegation is visiting six best universities in Taiwan. The interaction with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan also encouraged collaboration to share the talent and potential of Indian youth for UG, PG, and Research education. He informed that about ten percent of seats are available for international students. The Taiwan government also provide a scholarship of about 300 US dollar