Landlord of Israeli girl kidnapped by Hamas demands her rent

Shillong, October 15: In a distressing incident in Israel, a landlord has allegedly demanded full rent from the roommate of a young woman, Inbar Hyman, who was abducted by Hamas operatives at a music festival.

The tragedy occurred at the Supernova rave where more than 250 people lost their lives during the start of Hamas’s attack in Israel.

According to reports from the New York Post, Inbar had been living in the apartment with her boyfriend, and the landlord insisted on collecting the full rent for the unit. The roommate, identified as Noam Allon, received a message from the landlord, demanding the remaining rent. When Noam informed the landlord about Inbar’s abduction, the landlord reportedly replied callously, saying, “Look for replacements. You are not doing me a favor by living there.”

The landlord further emphasized the rent obligation and suggested talking to Inbar’s parents about vacating the room. The exchange was shared on social media by Noam Allon’s father, who expressed shock at the landlord’s insensitivity.

He urged other apartment owners to be mindful of their treatment towards tenants and emphasized the need for empathy during difficult times. He chose not to disclose the landlord’s personal information, hoping for an apology and focusing on Inbar’s safe return to Israel.