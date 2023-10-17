First video of an Israeli woman hostage with Hamas terrorists released

Shillong, October 17: In a significant development following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Hamas terrorists have released a video featuring the first glimpse of an Israeli hostage in their custody. The Jerusalem Post has reported this news, shedding light on the situation.

The hostage in question is Mia Shem, a 21-year-old hailing from Shoham, who appears in the video with an injured arm. She is seen receiving medical treatment, assuring viewers that she is being well taken care of by her captors. Mia discloses that she underwent surgery in Gaza to address her broken arm and expresses her desire to return home at the earliest opportunity.

Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham said: "They are taking care of me… I only ask that you get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.” Here's the full story:… pic.twitter.com/0gN3xJu6ow — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 16, 2023

Jerusalem Post quoted Mia, “Hi, I’m Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine.” She earnestly pleads for her release, longing to reunite with her parents as soon as possible.

Mia was captured on the first day of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, during which Hamas gunmen took at least 199 Israelis and foreigners as captives on October 7, marking a grim milestone in Israel’s history with the highest number of casualties in a single day.

Hamas, in another video, attempted to depict itself as a humane entity, referring to the non-Israeli hostages as “guests” who would be released “when circumstances allow.” However, the Israeli military vehemently rejected this portrayal, holding Hamas responsible for the abduction and murder of innocent individuals, including infants, women, children, and the elderly.