Overnight rains bring chill to Delhi; temperature drops

Shillong, October 17: Following overnight rains, the national capital of India experienced a cool start to the day, with the minimum temperature settling at 17.2 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the normal, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IANS, the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain, but the maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

The previous day saw a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees, which was three notches below the normal range.

Additionally, at 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 80 percent, and the city had recorded five mm of rainfall by that time.

As for air quality, it fell into the “moderate” category, with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 169. The concentrations of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles in the environment were recorded at 169 and 156, respectively, under the “moderate” category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

For reference, the AQI levels are categorized as “good” (0-50), “satisfactory” (51-100), “moderate” (101-200), “poor” (201-300), “very poor” (301-400), and “severe” (401-500).