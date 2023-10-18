Mourners attend the funeral of Kotz family in Gan Yavne, Israel, on Tuesday. The Israeli family of five was killed by Hamas militants at their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border with the Gaza Strip. (PTI)
The Shillong Times, a leading media house in Meghalaya, dedicated to delivering news and information from across the state, the Northeast, and the nation.
Founded on August 10, 1945, The Shillong Times is the second-oldest English daily in Northeast India and is celebrating 78 glorious years of journalistic excellence.