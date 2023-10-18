Mourners attend the funeral of Kotz family in Gan Yavne, Israel, on Tuesday. The Israeli family of five was killed by Hamas militants at their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border with the Gaza Strip. (PTI)

Mourners attend the funeral of the Kotz family during their funeral in Gan Yavne, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The Israeli family of five was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 at their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border with the Gaza Strip, More than 1,400 people were killed and some 200 captured in an unprecedented, multi-front attack by the militant group that rules Gaza. AP/PTI(AP10_17_2023_000244A)

