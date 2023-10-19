India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli bowls in World Cup 2023 match

Shillong, October 19: Former India captain Virat Kohli took the ball in a World Cup match for the first time since 2015. He bowled 3 deliveries in the 9th over of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pune.

India Today reported that Virat Kohli had to step in to bowl after Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury while bowling his first over. Kohli’s brief bowling spell yielded 2 runs.

The last time Virat Kohli bowled in a World Cup match was in 2015 when he rolled his arm over for an over against Australia in Sydney, following a call from then captain MS Dhoni.

Kohli bowled at around 105 kmph and demonstrated impressive control, giving away 2 runs while Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das each picked up a single during his over.

The Pune crowd cheered for Virat Kohli as he took the ball from captain Rohit Sharma and filled in for Hardik Pandya’s over. Although Kohli didn’t get another over, all-rounder Shardul Thakur took over the bowling duties.

Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle while trying to stop a drive from Tanzid in the 9th over, stretching his right leg and injuring himself during the landing.