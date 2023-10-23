Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor

Shillong, October 23: For the second consecutive day, Delhi experienced ‘very poor’ air quality, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309 on Monday morning, as per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In Dhirpur, the AQI dropped to a “severe” level at 348.

As per IANS, the AQI scale rates from zero to 500, with values between zero and 50 considered “good,” 51 to 100 “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 “moderate,” 201 to 300 “poor,” 301 to 400 “very poor,” and 401 to 500 “severe.”

Pusa recorded an AQI of 306, categorizing it as “very poor.”

At Lodhi Road, the AQI registered 304 with PM 2.5 concentration, classifying it as “very poor,” while PM 10 stood at 177, falling under the “moderate” category.

Additionally, the PM 2.5 AQI at IIT Delhi station was 313, denoting “very poor” air quality, and PM 10 reached 175, categorizing it as “moderate.”

On Mathura Road, the air quality was rated as “moderate,” with a PM 2.5 level of 200 and a PM 10 concentration of 180.

According to SAFAR, the city’s air quality is expected to deteriorate further, with PM 2.5 reaching 320, falling into the “very poor” category, and PM 10 at 200, classifying it as “poor” on Monday.

Neighboring cities such as Noida reported an AQI of 317, with PM 10 concentration at 322, both in the “very poor” category, while Gurugram recorded an AQI of 293, categorizing it as “poor,” and a PM 10 concentration of 171, placing it in the “moderate” category.