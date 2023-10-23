‘Illegal check gates have come up again’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The TMC has flagged reports of some illegal check gates in operation along the highways despite the district authorities dismantling them.

“They were dismantled but some frivolous elements have set up some gates again,” TMC vice-president, George B Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

He did not rule out the possibility of these elements enjoying the support of some groups or people in power.

“I think it is the duty of the deputy commissioner to take cognisance of all these and ensure frequent patrolling to check illegal collections,” he said.

Lyngdoh, however, said he has no photographic evidence of such check gates having propped up. “There are some complaints. The deputy commissioner should find out the ground realities,” he added.

The problem of money being collected from truckers at illegal check gates is age-old and efforts to check it have often come a cropper.

The United Democratic party had recently expressed concern over the illegal toll gates, engaging in a war of words with the KHADC’s chief executive member and National People’s Party leader, PN Syiem.

Syiem had claimed that some people arrested by the police recently for their involvement in the alleged illegal collection at the forest check gate of the council at Mawlai Mawiong were UDP supporters.

He made the claim a day after Mawthoh had stated that the collection of money from goods-laden vehicles at illegal check gates was leading to price rise, making common people suffer.

The UDP then dared the KHADC CEM to provide the names of its supporters and evidence substantiating their involvement in the alleged collection of illegal taxes.

The UDP has also asked the CEM to retract his statement that the arrested members were UDP members if he cannot prove what he alleged.