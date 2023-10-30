Market Outlook: Uncertainty prevails amidst geo-political risks and bond yields

Shillong, October 30: The Nifty witnessed a 190-point bounce back on Friday, driven by an oversold market position. However, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, expressed concern about the unfavorable conditions for the continuation of this uptrend, as a risk-off sentiment still lingers in the market.

As per IANS, Vijayakumar highlighted the high risk of the Middle East geopolitical crisis spreading, especially with the ground war commencing in Gaza, leading to potential uncertainty and unexpected developments.

Additionally, the elevated US bond yields are expected to remain a short-term concern. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, considering the resilience of the US economy and inflation standing at 3.7 percent above the Fed’s target, will play a role. The market will closely watch the Fed’s message on November 1, even if it holds the rate as expected.

In light of these uncertainties and risks, Vijayakumar suggested that investors exercise caution. Nibbling at high-quality large-cap stocks could be a prudent move.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, noted that after three consecutive sessions of weak candles, the Nifty showed a decent pullback, closing above the 19,000 level. She mentioned that the broader markets also displayed signs of improvement, particularly with active participation in midcap stocks.

For a more optimistic outlook, Parekh stated that the index would need to decisively breach the 19,200 level to establish conviction and enhance the bias for further upward movement. The support level for the day is at 18,900, with resistance at 19,200.

In the market, the BSE Sensex is up 118 points at 63,901 points, with Reliance Industries posting a gain of 2.4 percent.