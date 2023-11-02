JAC challenges VC to sit for ‘open debate’

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 1: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is made up of NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU, on Wednesday challenged NEHU Vice Chancellor for an “open debate” in front of the media and asked him to produce all the documents he claims to have, supporting the legality of Rohit Prasad’s appointment as senior consultant/technical officer.

JAC chairman Lakhon Kma stated, “According to the Vice Chancellor’s statements to the media, he is claiming that the appointment of Rohit Prasad was legitimate.”

“Following up on the successful general assembly we conducted on October 31, the JAC decided at our meeting that evening to intensify our agitation by organising another general assembly at 3:30 pm on November 3 in front of the VC’s office,” Kma said.

Additionally, he said that the JAC has made the decision to fortify its opposition to Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and to exert pressure on him to issue the termination/removal letter to the illegally appointed technical officer/senior consultant by November 3.

The chairman of the JAC stated that at the general assembly on October 31, Prasad was asked to leave his room by the other members of the JAC.

He also questioned the VC’s stance about the unlawful and illegitimate appointment following the general assembly’s strong opposition to the appointment.

“During the same JAC meeting, it was also agreed that, as we are fighting as a single, cohesive group, all demands made and deadlines established previously by NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU have been absorbed into JAC and are now JAC’s demands and deadlines,” Kma added.