FKJGP’s dare ‘softens’ PHE minister

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak softened his position on the department’s water supply controversy on Thursday, saying he did not mean to offend anyone. Additionally, he gave his word that the department is aware of the issue and will make sure that everyone has access to drinkable water.

Marak’s shift in perspective follows the FKJGP’s challenge to all Secretariat officials and ministers to drink the PHED water straight, without filtering it, as the minister had previously declared that the water was safe for human consumption.

“I didn’t mean for my statement to offend anyone. I didn’t mention that it is possible they obtained the water elsewhere. The important thing to remember is that a task committee has been established to investigate any potential pollution of the PHE water supply,” Marak said.

“It is okay they have their own views and concerns but whatever we have to do we are doing it and continuing and making sure that everybody gets potable water and not the contaminated ones,” he stated in response to a question concerning the dare.

Lab testing has revealed that 44 of the 46 water samples that were taken from 46 different localities of Shillong were hazardous to drink, raising health concerns.

The samples were gathered by the FKJGP on August 22 in accordance with the “Standard Operating Procedure” laid down by the Commissionerate of Food Safety and were tested at the Food Testing Laboratory in Pasteur Hills.