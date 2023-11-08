NEHU AC nod to first semester calendar under four-year prog

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: The NEHU Academic Council (AC) adopted the PG course academic calendar on Tuesday. Concurrently, the AC tasked the principals of the various affiliated colleges with convening a meeting with the faculty to discuss the proposed academic calendar for undergraduate courses 2023–24.

Following the meeting, JAC chairman Lakhon Kma told media that the calendar for the first semester of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) had been finalised.

“However, the AC requested that the principal reassure the college teachers of their support for the planned academic timetable. We have observed that principals and college teachers have differing perspectives regarding how the NEP should be implemented,” Kma stated.

He claims that they made this choice in order to prevent any misunderstandings.

He stated that Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has been asked by the AC to call a meeting of college principals to share the news about their discussions with individual teachers over the proposed academic calendar.

He stated that it is possible that college teachers, particularly those who are part of the MCTA, would like to see the first semester of the FYUP’s academic session prolonged in order to give them more time to finish their courses.

“It is just my assumption at this point. However, there’s also a chance that the MCTA members will support the suggested calendar,” he stated.

According to the proposed academic calendar for the first semester of FYUP, the practical exam will start on February 5 and run until February 10.

The theory test is scheduled to start on February 12 and go until February 24. The results of the first semester exam will be released on March 30, and classes for the second semester will start on February 26.

Kma has since informed us that the AC has also decided that the departments in question would first determine what kind of model paper is required for their particular subject.

He also disclosed that the model document that the various departments had produced will be presented to the Board of Studies, the School Board, and ultimately the AC for approval. “We have determined that, at least initially, we will stick to the previous semester’s question format until the AC approves the model paper for the FYUP,” stated the JAC chairman.