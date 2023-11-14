Israeli forces seize key Hamas facilities in Gaza city

Shillong, November 14: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully captured several strategic Hamas buildings in Gaza City’s neighborhoods of Sheikh Ijlin and Rimal.

As per IANS, among the secured sites are the Hamas parliament, government complex, police headquarters, and the governor’s house, which housed offices for the military wing, police, and intelligence division.

The troops also took control of a Gazan university’s engineering faculty building, identified as a hub for weapon production and development. Additionally, an IDF operation targeted another Hamas compound featuring a training base, command center, interrogation rooms, and detention cells. Social media leaks showed Golani soldiers inside the Gaza parliament and military police headquarters.

Simultaneously, reports of incoming rocket sirens in Israel’s southernmost city, Eilat, have surfaced. The IDF is currently investigating the cause of the alarms.

Notably, the Hamas terror group has recently attempted to launch long-range rockets at Eilat, while other groups, including Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and a Syria-based organization, have targeted the city with ballistic missiles and drones. Last week, a school in Eilat was hit by drones launched by an Iran-backed group in Syria.