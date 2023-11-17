Khasi-Jaintia Devp Council in Assam’s Barak Valley

From Our Special

Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the creation of the Khasi-Jaintia Development Council in the state, aimed at serving the interests and addressing the concerns of the Khasi and Jaintia communities living in the state, especially in the Barak Valley districts of southern Assam.

Addressing media persons here, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for the creation of the Khasi-Jaintia Development Council for the two communities living in the state, particularly in the Barak Valley region and Dima Hasao district.

“The council will serve the interests of the Khasi-Jaintia communities living in the state and address their needs and concerns,” he said.