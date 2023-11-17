Normalcy returns to NEHU as JAC ends agitation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Normalcy is finally expected to return to the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) after the Joint Action Committee (JAC), protesting against Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla, decided to end their agitation following a meeting between the two factions on Thursday.

JAC chairman Lakhon Kma announced that the group had decided to temporarily halt its agitations.

He added that the decision was made in response to the VC’s request for five days to respond to all of their demands, including the removal of Rohit Prasad from his position as senior consultant and technical officer at the university.

Kma said a decision was taken to form two committees: one to review the educationally underdeveloped areas quota, with a chairman chosen by the students, and another to look into the marking system, hostel accommodations, and health care.

The NEHU Academic Council will choose the chairman and members of the second committee.

In addition, he said, the VC promised to relieve the teaching and non-teaching staff of their ministerial responsibilities and to address the demand for the appointment of university engineers and statutory officers.

The next meeting of the AC is scheduled for the first week of December, during which the majority of these issues will be deliberated and a decision made.

Kma also informed that the university will schedule an annual convocation event and that the VC has also consented to allow students to have a representative on the Academic Council.