Terminated Covid-19 staff yet to receive pending dues

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 16: Former Covid-19 staff from Tura Civil Hospital have submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma seeking the release of their salaries which has been pending since April this year.

According to the aggrieved former employees, the contract for their employment was terminated on October 1, 2023, but their pending dues were yet to be released.

Pointing out to the various difficulties faced by them due to the situation, the employees urged the Speaker to look into the matter.