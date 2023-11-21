India vs Qatar football match: High stakes at Kalinga stadium in crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier

Shillong, November 21: The eagerly awaited clash at the sold-out Kalinga Stadium awaits the Indian national team as they gear up to take on defending Asian champions Qatar in their second group match of the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

As per ESPN, India enters the match with confidence following an impressive 1-0 away win against Kuwait, showcasing defensive solidity that marked a positive start to Igor Stimac’s qualifying campaign. Qatar, on the other hand, made a resounding statement with an 8-1 victory over Afghanistan, featuring star striker Almoez Ali’s four-goal performance.

Stimac’s strategic decisions in the previous win, including benching Lallianzuala Chhangte and reintroducing Apuia Ralte and Rahul Bheke, proved successful. However, Bheke, with redemption on his mind after a previous red card against Qatar, holds a critical role in the upcoming game.

The Indian team, likely to face challenges in ball possession, aims to capitalize on counter-attacking opportunities, with Manvir Singh’s pace and strength serving as a key outlet. However, concerns arise as Manvir missed training on the eve of the clash. Additionally, Stimac might contemplate the midfield composition, potentially favoring a more defensive-minded player like Anirudh Thapa.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, recalling his outstanding performance in the previous World Cup qualifying campaign against Qatar, will play a pivotal role. The defense, featuring Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, and Nikhil Poojary, must unite to withstand Qatar’s formidable attacking lineup.

With memories of a 2-2 draw against Iraq in 2023, India harbors belief, but facing the Asian champions elevates the challenge. Stimac’s team stands on the verge of a golden opportunity, aiming to secure six points out of the first six available.