Illegal logs seized by Forest Dept, local group in EGH  

Tura, Nov 23: The Forest Department from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills along with the AHAM district zone on Wednesday night, seized illegal logs from Reserve Gittim locality, Nengsila, under the district.

The illegal logs were seized at around 10:30 PM from the residence of one, Pentom Momin.

Informing of the seizure in a release, the organization has assured to give more such support to the department in the future.

“The illegal timber trade not only contributes to deforestation and loss of biodiversity but also undermines the rule of law, depriving governments of revenue and legitimate businesses of opportunities for growth and development. We will continue to support the forest department to save Garo hills forests,” it said.