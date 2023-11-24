Seng Khasi marks 124th Foundation Day

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: As the winters take hold, the Khasis celebrate the yearly return date of the establishment of the Seng Khasi organisation on the 23rd of November every year.

Thousands gathered at the historical Madan Weiking Ground on Thursday to celebrate the 124 Foundation Day of the Seng Kut Snem.

The organisation stands as the custodian of the spiritual, cultural and social heritage of the people of Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep. During a turbulent period of history when the colonial rulers wanted to trample upon the rights and beliefs of the people, sixteen young men, set upon the building of the Seng Khasi bastion on November 23, 1899 for the preservation, promotion and propagation of the ancient wisdom and values, informed Synroplang Kharshing, Assistant Secretary, Seng Khasi Kmie following the celebrations.

The Seng Khasi Kmie, following the procession called ‘Iaid Pyni Riti’ with decorated tableau which began from Madan Iewrynghep conglomerated at the Madan Weiking, and conducted various rituals exclusive to the Seng Khasis.

The venue saw Khasis from all across the state, dressed in their best to celebrate the vigour of the 16 young men and be a part of the cultural functions while establishing the relevance of the celebration.

Kharshiing, also making a point about how celebrations as such still stand relevance in today’s date said, “When our youth go to various

parts of the country or abroad, they should be able to answer when they are asked about their culture and that is why these events are important, they should know what their ancestors did and what they have to carry forward.”

In what can be considered as another facet of the annual celebration, Seng Kut Snem also marks the gratitude paid to the creator in thanksgiving ceremonies and at the same time invoking the blessings for a bountiful and prosperous new year ahead.

The 124th foundation day celebration had in attendance KHADC CEM, Pynaid Sing Syiem, Hima Khyriem, Balajied Sing Syiem, Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syeim, Oplysor Pyngrope, President, Seng Khasi Kmie, Païa Synrem, Assistant General Secretary, Seng Khasi Kmie, Matsiewdor War Nongbri, IAS among others.