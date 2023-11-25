M’laya needs goods train: Mayralborn

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 24: The Meghalaya government is exploring the idea of connecting the Jaintia Hills with railways after years of opposition to the project to run goods and passenger trains to and from the capital Shillong.

While a section is opposing the railways tooth and nail, some are in favour of tracks to specifically run goods trains.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem said goods trains would make commodities cheaper and would not be a threat to the existence of the indigenous people of the state.

“Goods trains are needed but we have to have legislations such as the Inner-Line Permit and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act,” he said.

He said talks have been held with the stakeholders and pressure groups to reach a consensus on the railway project. “I am sure the pressure groups can discuss the idea of bringing the railways into the state once the MRSSA and ILP are in place,” he added.

Shillong is the only state capital in the North East not on the country’s railway map or without a project to be put on the railway grid. Meghalaya, thus, is heavily dependent on road communication.