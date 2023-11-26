PM Modi pays tribute on 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Shillong, November 26: On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the martyrs during the 107th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat.’ Describing the incident as the “most dastardly terror attack,” he emphasized the significance of November 26, stating, “We can never forget this day.”

India Today reported that the Prime Minister paid homage to those who lost their lives, acknowledging the entire country’s remembrance of the brave martyrs. Reflecting on the resilience of India, he remarked, “Mumbai and the entire country were shaken up due to the terror attacks (on 26/11). However, India used its ability to recover from the incident and is now using the same to eliminate terrorism.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also marked the occasion by highlighting the “horrific acts” of the incident on social media. He affirmed that India’s pursuit of justice for those responsible for planning and executing the attacks continues.

The 26/11 terror attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, targeted various popular places in Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008. Over four days, they claimed the lives of 166 people and injured 300, strategically selecting target sites for maximum impact.