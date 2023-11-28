MHA writes to HANM on language, ILP demands

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 27: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially communicated with the HANM regarding their two demands: the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in Meghalaya.

When contacted, HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani admitted to the communication from the MHA but stated he would not be able to release the contents of the letter.

“We will present the MHA’s response for discussion among the members at our executive committee meeting on December 2. All I can say is that the Ministry’s official statement is encouraging,” Kharbani remarked.

Additionally, he stated that the letter’s contents will be made available to the public following the meeting.

HANM had received an invitation earlier from the MHA following their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on November 3 following which Kharbani had led a delegation of six HANM members to a meeting with MHA representatives to discuss their demands in detail.