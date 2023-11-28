MHRC seeks report from govt based on ST report

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of a report in The Shillong Times pertaining to the non-payment of salaries for six contractual employees of the Transport Department in South Garo Hills District.

According to the ST report, at least six contractual employees in South Garo Hills have allegedly not received their salaries for over two years with one employee tragically passing away with dues of over 20 months still to be paid to him.

The Commission issued a notice to the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report to the Commission within 15 days.